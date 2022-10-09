District 4-4A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Glen Rose
|1
|0
|5
|Hillsboro
|1
|0
|4
|Ferris
|1
|0
|1
|Godley
|0
|1
|2
|Venus
|0
|1
|2
|FW Benbrook
|0
|1
|0
|Last week's results: Hillsboro 40, FW Benbrook 28; Glen Rose 69, Venus 0; Ferris 52, Godley 49
|Thursday's district game: Venus at FW Benbrook (7 p.m.)
|Friday's district games: Ferris at Hillsboro (7 p.m.); Glen Rose at Godley (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.