 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District 4-5A Div. I standings

  • 0
DISTRICT 4-5A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Midlothian 5 0 7
Lake Belton 4 1 6
Red Oak 3 1 5
Granbury 2 2 4
Killeen Shoemaker 2 2 4
Killeen 2 2 3
Killeen Ellison 2 2 3
Waco High 0 5 1
Cleburne 0 5 0
Last week's results: Red Oak 69, Waco High 7; Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13; Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17; Midlothian 56, Granbury 7
Friday's district games: Waco High at Killeen Shoemaker (7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium); Granbury at Lake Belton (7 p.m.); Killeen at Killeen Ellison (7 p.m. at Searles Stadium); Cleburne at Red Oak (7 p.m.)

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff/punt return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert