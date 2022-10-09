District 4-5A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 4-5A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Midlothian
|5
|0
|7
|Lake Belton
|4
|1
|6
|Red Oak
|3
|1
|5
|Granbury
|2
|2
|4
|Killeen Shoemaker
|2
|2
|4
|Killeen
|2
|2
|3
|Killeen Ellison
|2
|2
|3
|Waco High
|0
|5
|1
|Cleburne
|0
|5
|0
|Last week's results: Red Oak 69, Waco High 7; Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13; Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17; Midlothian 56, Granbury 7
|Friday's district games: Waco High at Killeen Shoemaker (7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium); Granbury at Lake Belton (7 p.m.); Killeen at Killeen Ellison (7 p.m. at Searles Stadium); Cleburne at Red Oak (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.