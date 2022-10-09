District 5-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 5-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Tolar
|2
|0
|6
|Bangs
|2
|0
|4
|Coleman
|2
|1
|5
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|3
|San Saba
|1
|2
|5
|De Leon
|1
|2
|4
|Goldthwaite
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: Tolar 16, Coleman 6; Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0; San Saba 35, De Leon 21
|Friday's district games: Coleman at Hamilton (7 p.m.); De Leon at Tolar (7 p.m.); Bangs at San Saba (7 p.m.)
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.