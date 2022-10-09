 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 5-2A Div. I standings

  • 0
DISTRICT 5-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Tolar 2 0 6
Bangs 2 0 4
Coleman 2 1 5
Hamilton 1 1 3
San Saba 1 2 5
De Leon 1 2 4
Goldthwaite 0 3 0
Last week's results: Tolar 16, Coleman 6; Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0; San Saba 35, De Leon 21
Friday's district games: Coleman at Hamilton (7 p.m.); De Leon at Tolar (7 p.m.); Bangs at San Saba (7 p.m.)

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

