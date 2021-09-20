 Skip to main content
District 5-4A Div. I standings
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Stephenville 4 0
Midlothian Heritage 3 1
La Vega 2 2
Brownwood 2 2
Waxahachie Life 1 3
Alvarado 0 4
Last week's results: Argyle 17, La Vega 14; Kaufman 56, Alvarado 34; Brownwood 31, Burnet 26; Melissa 48, Midlothian Heritage 28; Stephenville 37, Abilene Wylie 7; Caddo Mills 58, Waxahachie Life 17
Thursday's game: Alvarado at North Dallas (7 p.m.)
Friday's games: Brownwood at Abilene Wylie; Springtown at Midlothian Heritage (6 p.m.); Stephenville at Connally; Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Waxahachie Life
Saturday's game: La Vega at CC Miller (2:30 p.m.)

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

