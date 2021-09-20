District 5-4A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Stephenville
|4
|0
|Midlothian Heritage
|3
|1
|La Vega
|2
|2
|Brownwood
|2
|2
|Waxahachie Life
|1
|3
|Alvarado
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Argyle 17, La Vega 14; Kaufman 56, Alvarado 34; Brownwood 31, Burnet 26; Melissa 48, Midlothian Heritage 28; Stephenville 37, Abilene Wylie 7; Caddo Mills 58, Waxahachie Life 17
|Thursday's game: Alvarado at North Dallas (7 p.m.)
|Friday's games: Brownwood at Abilene Wylie; Springtown at Midlothian Heritage (6 p.m.); Stephenville at Connally; Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Waxahachie Life
|Saturday's game: La Vega at CC Miller (2:30 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.