District 5-4A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|China Spring
|1
|0
|6
|La Vega
|1
|0
|4
|Stephenville
|0
|0
|6
|Alvarado
|0
|1
|3
|Waxahachie Life
|0
|1
|2
|Last week's results: China Spring 59, Alvarado 17; La Vega 50, Waxahachie Life 7
|Friday's district games: China Spring at La Vega; Waxahachie Life at Stephenville
