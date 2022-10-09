 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 5-4A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
China Spring 1 0 6
La Vega 1 0 4
Stephenville 0 0 6
Alvarado 0 1 3
Waxahachie Life 0 1 2
Last week's results: China Spring 59, Alvarado 17; La Vega 50, Waxahachie Life 7
Friday's district games: China Spring at La Vega; Waxahachie Life at Stephenville

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

