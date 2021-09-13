 Skip to main content
District 5-4A Div. II standings
District 5-4A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Hillsboro 2 1
Ferris 2 1
Glen Rose 2 1
Godley 1 1
Venus 0 1
Last week's results: Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10; Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43; Glen Rose 47, River Oaks Castleberry 0; Grandview 37, Godley 14; Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8
Friday's games: Gatesville at Hillsboro; Ferris at Farmersville (7 p.m.); Glen Rose at Grandview; Godley at Springtown (7 p.m.); Venus at Lake Worth

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

