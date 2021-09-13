District 5-4A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hillsboro
|2
|1
|Ferris
|2
|1
|Glen Rose
|2
|1
|Godley
|1
|1
|Venus
|0
|1
|Last week's results: Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10; Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43; Glen Rose 47, River Oaks Castleberry 0; Grandview 37, Godley 14; Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8
|Friday's games: Gatesville at Hillsboro; Ferris at Farmersville (7 p.m.); Glen Rose at Grandview; Godley at Springtown (7 p.m.); Venus at Lake Worth
