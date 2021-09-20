District 5-5A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Aledo
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Joshua
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Arlington Seguin
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Everman
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Burleson
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Cleburne
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Mansfield Timberview
|0
|1
|1
|3
|University
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Joshua 45, University 21; Everman 35, Mansfield Timberview 33; Aledo 56, Burleson 14; Arlington Seguin 69, Cleburne 28
|Thursday's district game: Joshua at Mansfield Timberview (7 p.m. at Newsom Stadium)
|Friday's district games: Cleburne at University (7 p.m.); Everman at Aledo (7 p.m.); Arlington Seguin at Burleson (7 p.m.)
