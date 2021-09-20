 Skip to main content
District 5-5A Div. II standings
District 5-5A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Aledo 1 0 4 0
Joshua 1 0 3 1
Arlington Seguin 1 0 2 1
Everman 1 0 2 2
Burleson 0 1 2 2
Cleburne 0 1 2 2
Mansfield Timberview 0 1 1 3
University 0 1 0 4
Last week's results: Joshua 45, University 21; Everman 35, Mansfield Timberview 33; Aledo 56, Burleson 14; Arlington Seguin 69, Cleburne 28
Thursday's district game: Joshua at Mansfield Timberview (7 p.m. at Newsom Stadium)
Friday's district games: Cleburne at University (7 p.m.); Everman at Aledo (7 p.m.); Arlington Seguin at Burleson (7 p.m.)

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

