District 7-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|Tolar
|2
|1
|Rio Vista
|1
|1
|Bosqueville
|1
|2
|Valley Mills
|1
|2
|Itasca
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37; Crawford 57, Axtell 0; Hamilton 30, Hico 0; Santo 46, Itasca 6; Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29; Rio Vista 48, Malakoff Cross Roads 0; Tolar 76, Boyd 48
|Friday's games: Bosqueville at Riesel; Crawford at Holland; Bangs at Hamilton (7 p.m.); Itasca at Bartlett (7 p.m.); Hubbard at Valley Mills; Rio Vista at Tioga (7 p.m.); Tolar at Comanche
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.