 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 7-2A Div. I standings
0 comments

District 7-2A Div. I standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Crawford 3 0
Hamilton 2 1
Tolar 2 1
Rio Vista 1 1
Bosqueville 1 2
Valley Mills 1 2
Itasca 0 3
Last week's results: Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37; Crawford 57, Axtell 0; Hamilton 30, Hico 0; Santo 46, Itasca 6; Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29; Rio Vista 48, Malakoff Cross Roads 0; Tolar 76, Boyd 48
Friday's games: Bosqueville at Riesel; Crawford at Holland; Bangs at Hamilton (7 p.m.); Itasca at Bartlett (7 p.m.); Hubbard at Valley Mills; Rio Vista at Tioga (7 p.m.); Tolar at Comanche

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert