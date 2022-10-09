District 7-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cayuga
|3
|0
|6
|Italy
|3
|0
|4
|Axtell
|2
|1
|4
|Kerens
|1
|2
|1
|Itasca
|0
|2
|4
|Malakoff Cross Roads
|0
|2
|3
|Rio Vista
|0
|2
|1
|Last week's results: Axtell 35, Rio Vista 20; Italy 15, Itasca 14; Cayuga 49, Kerens 7
|Friday's district games: Italy at Axtell (7 p.m.); Cayuga at Itasca (7 p.m.); Rio Vista at Malakoff Cross Roads (7 p.m.)
