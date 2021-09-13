District 7-3A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|West
|3
|0
|Grandview
|3
|0
|Dallas Life Oak Cliff
|2
|1
|Maypearl
|1
|1
|Whitney
|1
|2
|Dallas Madison
|1
|2
|Dallas A+ Academy
|0
|3
|Last week's results: West 47, Orange Grove 30; Rogers 48, Whitney 33; Maypearl 21, Clifton 0; Grandview 37, Godley 14; Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8; Dallas Gateway Charter 46, Dallas A+ Academy 8; Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21
|Thursday's game: Dallas Pinkston at Dallas Madison (7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Stadium)
|Friday's games: West at Rogers; Mart at Whitney; Grand Saline at Maypearl; Glen Rose at Grandview; Dallas Life Oak Cliff at North Dallas; Dallas Inspired Vision at Dallas A+ Academy
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.