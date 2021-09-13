 Skip to main content
District 7-3A Div. I standings
District 7-3A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
West 3 0
Grandview 3 0
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 2 1
Maypearl 1 1
Whitney 1 2
Dallas Madison 1 2
Dallas A+ Academy 0 3
Last week's results: West 47, Orange Grove 30; Rogers 48, Whitney 33; Maypearl 21, Clifton 0; Grandview 37, Godley 14; Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8; Dallas Gateway Charter 46, Dallas A+ Academy 8; Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21
Thursday's game: Dallas Pinkston at Dallas Madison (7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Stadium)
Friday's games: West at Rogers; Mart at Whitney; Grand Saline at Maypearl; Glen Rose at Grandview; Dallas Life Oak Cliff at North Dallas; Dallas Inspired Vision at Dallas A+ Academy

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

