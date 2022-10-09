 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 7-3A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
West 4 0 5
Grandview 4 0 5
Whitney 3 1 4
Dallas Madison 2 2 2
Maypearl 2 2 2
Dallas Gateway Charter 2 3 3
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 2 3 2
Dallas A+ Academy 1 4 1
Dallas Inspired Vision 0 5 1
Last week's results: West 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0; Whitney 72, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20; Grandview 72, Dallas Gateway Charter 14; Maypearl 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 12
Thursday's district game: Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Dallas Madison (7 p.m.)
Friday's district games: Maypearl at West; Dallas A+ Academy at Whitney; Grandview at Dallas Inspired Vision

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff/punt return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

