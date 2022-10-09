District 7-3A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|West
|4
|0
|5
|Grandview
|4
|0
|5
|Whitney
|3
|1
|4
|Dallas Madison
|2
|2
|2
|Maypearl
|2
|2
|2
|Dallas Gateway Charter
|2
|3
|3
|Dallas Life Oak Cliff
|2
|3
|2
|Dallas A+ Academy
|1
|4
|1
|Dallas Inspired Vision
|0
|5
|1
|Last week's results: West 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0; Whitney 72, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20; Grandview 72, Dallas Gateway Charter 14; Maypearl 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 12
|Thursday's district game: Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Dallas Madison (7 p.m.)
|Friday's district games: Maypearl at West; Dallas A+ Academy at Whitney; Grandview at Dallas Inspired Vision
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.