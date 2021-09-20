District 7-4A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 7-4A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Van
|4
|0
|Canton
|2
|2
|Mexia
|1
|3
|Brownsboro
|1
|3
|Bullard
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Salado 57, Mexia 0; Troup 27, Brownsboro 23; Rusk 58, Bullard 22; Mabank 35, Canton 21; Van 49, Pittsburg 12
|Friday's games: China Spring at Mexia; Rusk at Brownsboro; Longview Spring Hill at Bullard; Canton at Ferris (7 p.m.); Center at Van
