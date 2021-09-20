District 8-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Italy
|3
|1
|Marlin
|2
|2
|Axtell
|1
|3
|Kerens
|1
|3
|Cayuga
|0
|4
|Dawson
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Chilton 47, Axtell 0; Bremond 40, Dawson 26; Lexington 33, Marlin 21; Wortham 48, Cayuga 20; Italy 50, Corsicana Mildred 6; Rice 44, Kerens 0
|Friday's games: Axtell at Meridian; Dawson at Hubbard; Marlin at Wortham; Leon at Cayuga; Mart at Italy; Kerens at Chilton
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
