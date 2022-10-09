 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 8-2A Div. I standings

  • 0
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Crawford 3 0 6
Rosebud-Lott 2 1 4
Bosqueville 2 1 3
Riesel 2 1 3
Marlin 2 1 2
Moody 1 2 3
Bruceville-Eddy 0 3 0
Valley Mills 0 3 0
Last week's results: Crawford 33, Marlin 20; Bosqueville 32, Moody 29; Rosebud-Lott 35, Bruceville-Eddy 7; Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44
Friday's district games: Crawford at Moody; Riesel at Marlin; Rosebud-Lott at Bosqueville; Bruceville-Eddy at Valley Mills

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

