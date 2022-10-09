District 8-2A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Crawford
|3
|0
|6
|Rosebud-Lott
|2
|1
|4
|Bosqueville
|2
|1
|3
|Riesel
|2
|1
|3
|Marlin
|2
|1
|2
|Moody
|1
|2
|3
|Bruceville-Eddy
|0
|3
|0
|Valley Mills
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: Crawford 33, Marlin 20; Bosqueville 32, Moody 29; Rosebud-Lott 35, Bruceville-Eddy 7; Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44
|Friday's district games: Crawford at Moody; Riesel at Marlin; Rosebud-Lott at Bosqueville; Bruceville-Eddy at Valley Mills
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.