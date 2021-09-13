 Skip to main content
District 8-2A Div. II standings
District 8-2A Div. II standings

DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Santo 3 0
Albany 2 0
Cross Plains 2 1
Hico 1 2
Meridian 0 3
Last week's results: Bartlett 37, Meridian 8; Hamilton 30, Hico 0; Albany 50, Hamlin 0; Cross Plains 28, Haskell 7; Santo 46, Itasca 6
Friday's games: Meridian at Moody; Hico vs. Junction (7 p.m. at Bangs); Haskell at Albany (7 p.m.); Cross Plains at De Leon (7 p.m.); Era at Santo (7 p.m.)

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

