District 8-2A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Santo
|3
|0
|Albany
|2
|0
|Cross Plains
|2
|1
|Hico
|1
|2
|Meridian
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Bartlett 37, Meridian 8; Hamilton 30, Hico 0; Albany 50, Hamlin 0; Cross Plains 28, Haskell 7; Santo 46, Itasca 6
|Friday's games: Meridian at Moody; Hico vs. Junction (7 p.m. at Bangs); Haskell at Albany (7 p.m.); Cross Plains at De Leon (7 p.m.); Era at Santo (7 p.m.)
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.