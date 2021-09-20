District 8-3A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Groesbeck
|3
|1
|Eustace
|3
|1
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|Teague
|1
|3
|Malakoff
|1
|3
|Kemp
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Fairfield 30, Robinson 16; Groesbeck 47, Palmer 7; Teague 27, Buffalo 18; Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24; Blooming Grove 47, Kemp 6; Malakoff 41, Sunnyvale 7
|Friday's games: Groesbeck at Normangee; Teague at Hillsboro; Eustace at Tioga; Quinlan Ford at Kemp; Malakoff at Pittsburg
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.