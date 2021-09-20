 Skip to main content
District 8-3A Div. I standings
District 8-3A Div. I standings

DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Groesbeck 3 1
Eustace 3 1
Fairfield 1 3
Teague 1 3
Malakoff 1 3
Kemp 0 3
Last week's results: Fairfield 30, Robinson 16; Groesbeck 47, Palmer 7; Teague 27, Buffalo 18; Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24; Blooming Grove 47, Kemp 6; Malakoff 41, Sunnyvale 7
Friday's games: Groesbeck at Normangee; Teague at Hillsboro; Eustace at Tioga; Quinlan Ford at Kemp; Malakoff at Pittsburg

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

