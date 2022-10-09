District 8-3A Div. I standings

|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Malakoff
|3
|0
|6
|Groesbeck
|2
|0
|5
|Mexia
|2
|1
|2
|Teague
|1
|1
|2
|Fairfield
|1
|2
|2
|Eustace
|0
|2
|2
|Kemp
|0
|3
|1
|Last week's results: Mexia 36, Fairfield 35 (OT); Malakoff 32, Teague 18; Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0
|Friday's district games: Mexia at Teague; Groesbeck at Fairfield; Malakoff at Eustace
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.