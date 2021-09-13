 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 9-4A Div. II standings
0 comments

District 9-4A Div. II standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
China Spring 3 0
Jarrell 2 1
Connally 1 1
Gatesville 1 2
Robinson 1 2
Salado 1 2
Last week's results: China Spring 57, Brownwood 21; Springtown 30, Connally 29; Lorena 54, Gatesville 0; McGregor 36, Jarrell 17; Robinson 28, Troy 20 (2OT); Stephenville 48, Salado 21
Friday's games: China Spring at Lampasas; Connally at Palestine; Gatesville at Hillsboro; Robinson at Fairfield; Mexia at Salado; Jarrell at Austin Navarro Early College

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The extent of Carson Wentz's injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert