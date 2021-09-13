District 9-4A Div. II standings

|DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|China Spring
|3
|0
|Jarrell
|2
|1
|Connally
|1
|1
|Gatesville
|1
|2
|Robinson
|1
|2
|Salado
|1
|2
|Last week's results: China Spring 57, Brownwood 21; Springtown 30, Connally 29; Lorena 54, Gatesville 0; McGregor 36, Jarrell 17; Robinson 28, Troy 20 (2OT); Stephenville 48, Salado 21
|Friday's games: China Spring at Lampasas; Connally at Palestine; Gatesville at Hillsboro; Robinson at Fairfield; Mexia at Salado; Jarrell at Austin Navarro Early College
