Independent

Overall
Teams W L
Lake Belton 4 0
Texas Wind 1 3
Gholson 0 3
Last week's results: Frost 30, Texas Wind 29; Lake Belton 28, Cameron Yoe 14; Vanguard 52, Gholson 0
Friday's games: Texas Wind at Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School; Katy Jordan at Lake Belton (7 p.m.); Blanket at Gholson

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

