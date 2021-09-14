StatsPlus football 2021: Defense stats (6-man)
|Player
|Tac
|Sac
|Rec
|Marlow Welch, Vanguard
|31
|Joey Pavelka, Abbott
|26.5
|1
|Kane Klaus, Abbott
|23
|0.5
|Adrian Vera-rico, Morgan
|23
|2
|EJ Aviles, Morgan
|22
|1
|Rene Rostro, Parkview
|21
|2
|Anthony Muniz, Walnut Springs
|21
|Cash Lee, Oglesby
|21
|1
|Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home
|21
|Ace Vernon, Parkview
|20
|1
|2
|Dalton Latham, Vanguard
|20
|1
|1
|Matthew Castillo, Oglesby
|19
|Josh Gaddy, Parkview
|18
|2
|Londen Bickham, Methodist Home
|18
|1
|DJ Broadway, Vanguard
|17
|Karsyn Johnson, Abbott
|16.5
|Blake Thompson, Oglesby
|16
|William Nicholas, Live Oak
|15.5
|Manuel Muniz, Morgan
|15
|Justice Ishio, Live Oak
|13
|1
|3
|Walker Nall, Vanguard
|13
|1
|Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home
|13
|Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs
|12
|Keylan Watts, Morgan
|12
|Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott
|11.5
|Aiden Anderson, Oglesby
|11
|1
|Kohen Mayberry, Parkview
|11
|Jordan Ontiveros, Walnut Springs
|11
|1
|Maury Arnold, Methodist Home
|11
|Brady Schulz, Abbott
|10.5
|2.5
|Johnny Gomez, Oglesby
|10
|1
|Aiden Orweiler, Parkview
|10
|Brodie Fisher, Oglesby
|10
|Nat Hilliker, Jonesboro
|9
|1
|Caleb Christel, Jonesboro
|9
|1
