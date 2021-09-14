 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
StatsPlus football 2021: Defense stats (6-man)
0 comments

StatsPlus football 2021: Defense stats (6-man)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

StatsPlus football 2021: Defense stats (6-man)

Player Tac Sac Rec
Marlow Welch, Vanguard 31
Joey Pavelka, Abbott 26.5 1
Kane Klaus, Abbott 23 0.5
Adrian Vera-rico, Morgan 23 2
EJ Aviles, Morgan 22 1
Rene Rostro, Parkview 21 2
Anthony Muniz, Walnut Springs 21
Cash Lee, Oglesby 21 1
Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home 21
Ace Vernon, Parkview 20 1 2
Dalton Latham, Vanguard 20 1 1
Matthew Castillo, Oglesby 19
Josh Gaddy, Parkview 18 2
Londen Bickham, Methodist Home 18 1
DJ Broadway, Vanguard 17
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 16.5
Blake Thompson, Oglesby 16
William Nicholas, Live Oak 15.5
Manuel Muniz, Morgan 15
Justice Ishio, Live Oak 13 1 3
Walker Nall, Vanguard 13 1
Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home 13
Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs 12
Keylan Watts, Morgan 12
Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott 11.5
Aiden Anderson, Oglesby 11 1
Kohen Mayberry, Parkview 11
Jordan Ontiveros, Walnut Springs 11 1
Maury Arnold, Methodist Home 11
Brady Schulz, Abbott 10.5 2.5
Johnny Gomez, Oglesby 10 1
Aiden Orweiler, Parkview 10
Brodie Fisher, Oglesby 10
Nat Hilliker, Jonesboro 9 1
Caleb Christel, Jonesboro 9 1

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert