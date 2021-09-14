 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Defense stats
Player Tac Sac Rec
Da'marion Medlock, Mart 51 1 1
Jacob Figuero, Hillsboro 48
Tyraun Bell, Marlin 45
Fabian Salomon, Cameron Yoe 43
Ricardo Martinez, Hillsboro 38
Brandon Vanek, West 36 3
Taurean York, Temple 31
Payton McCormack, Dawson 31
Ryan Vargas, Hillsboro 30 1
Ricky Aguilar, Moody 30 1
Colton Barbo, Cameron Yoe 30
Derion Gullette, Marlin 30
Isaiah Williams, University 27
Joseph Pendleton, West 26 3
Oliver Chavez, Hillsboro 26
Austin Duron, Robinson 26
Anthony Fortoul, Wortham 26
Donovan Thompson, Belton 25 1
Blaine Lathern, Robinson 25 1
Cade Onstott, Dawson 25
Korey Gibson, Troy 25
Alan Harringer, Mart 24 1
Braylon Henry, Lorena 24 1
Quori Hardman, Cameron Yoe 24
Koby Reineke, McGregor 24 1
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 24 2
Jemere Hartsfield, Marlin 24
Ayden Lane, Mart 23 4 1
Drew Boles, McGregor 23 1
Esrom Martinez, Midway 23
Reed Michna, Lorena 23
Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena 23
Aaron Bain, Belton 23
Riley Finney, Clifton 23 1
Tremayne Richardson, Marlin 22 5
Joseph Mendoza, Whitney 22 1
Mario Hopwood, Marlin 22
Tanner Bean, Wortham 22 2
Landen Greene, Cameron Yoe 21 1
Dalton Wooten, Whitney 21 1
Jayden McGruder, Hillsboro 20 2
Kadin Workman, Troy 20 1
Preston Sterling, Wortham 20 1
Braiden Barrett, Fairfield 20
Jordan Newton, Whitney 20
Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin 20
Christian Mills, Midway 20
Hunter Mach, Moody 20 2
Fernando Alfaro, Mart 19 2
Michael Chasteen, Wortham 19 1
Za'Cobie Haverly, Midway 19
Wriley Madden, Belton 19
Rashad Satchel, Midway 19 1
Preston Batts, Wortham 19
Jaden Anderson, West 18 4
Daniel Walker, Robinson 18 2
Kage Carmichael, Belton 18 1
Jakson Hughes, Rosebud-Lott 18 1
Raelen Scott, University 18
Monte Swaner, Mart 18
Sebastian Torres, McGregor 18 1
John Reyna, Rosebud-Lott 18
Tristan Gatlin, West 17 3 2
Cash Fuller, West 17 2
Hayden Braswell, Fairfield 17
Taylor Evans, Belton 17
Armando Reyes, Cameron Yoe 17 1
Steve Jackson, Troy 17
Frank Cruz, McGregor 17
Cooper Staton, Moody 17
Nolan Kahlig, Rosebud-Lott 16 1
Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott 16
Braxton Haynes, Belton 16
Elijah Sunderman, Troy 16
Gage Gordon, West 15 2
Baxter Bankston, Lorena 15 1
Dantrell Degrate, University 15
Micah McCall, Dawson 15
Connor Whitman, Belton 15
Bryson Robinson, Hillsboro 15 1
Dominick Rangel, Cameron Yoe 14 1
Carlos Salomon, Cameron Yoe 14
Isaiah Johnson, Dawson 14
Nick Wells, Midway 14
Erik Estrada, Midway 13 1
Kannon Clendenin, Midway 13
Kolt Byrd, Whitney 13
Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott 13
Julian Reyna, Rosebud-Lott 12 1
Joe Gutshall, Lorena 12 1
Jacob Jackson, Lorena 12
Jaylin Petty, University 12
Hunter Boatright, Dawson 12
Mario Porter, Frost 12
Jamarckus Rutledge, University 11
Elijah Allen, Dawson 11
Roberto Ramirez, Dawson 11
Cooper Curl, Frost 11
Demari Wilson, Whitney 11
Adrian Melvin, Midway 11
Hunter Hux, Cameron Yoe 10 1
Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott 10
Miles Minor, Bremond 10
Karson Shipley, Fairfield 10
Moses Rangel, Frost 10
Levi Fuller, Frost 10
Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney 10

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

