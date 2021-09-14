StatsPlus football 2021: Defense stats
|Player
|Tac
|Sac
|Rec
|Da'marion Medlock, Mart
|51
|1
|1
|Jacob Figuero, Hillsboro
|48
|Tyraun Bell, Marlin
|45
|Fabian Salomon, Cameron Yoe
|43
|Ricardo Martinez, Hillsboro
|38
|Brandon Vanek, West
|36
|3
|Taurean York, Temple
|31
|Payton McCormack, Dawson
|31
|Ryan Vargas, Hillsboro
|30
|1
|Ricky Aguilar, Moody
|30
|1
|Colton Barbo, Cameron Yoe
|30
|Derion Gullette, Marlin
|30
|Isaiah Williams, University
|27
|Joseph Pendleton, West
|26
|3
|Oliver Chavez, Hillsboro
|26
|Austin Duron, Robinson
|26
|Anthony Fortoul, Wortham
|26
|Donovan Thompson, Belton
|25
|1
|Blaine Lathern, Robinson
|25
|1
|Cade Onstott, Dawson
|25
|Korey Gibson, Troy
|25
|Alan Harringer, Mart
|24
|1
|Braylon Henry, Lorena
|24
|1
|Quori Hardman, Cameron Yoe
|24
|Koby Reineke, McGregor
|24
|1
|Klyderion Campbell, Mart
|24
|2
|Jemere Hartsfield, Marlin
|24
|Ayden Lane, Mart
|23
|4
|1
|Drew Boles, McGregor
|23
|1
|Esrom Martinez, Midway
|23
|Reed Michna, Lorena
|23
|Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena
|23
|Aaron Bain, Belton
|23
|Riley Finney, Clifton
|23
|1
|Tremayne Richardson, Marlin
|22
|5
|Joseph Mendoza, Whitney
|22
|1
|Mario Hopwood, Marlin
|22
|Tanner Bean, Wortham
|22
|2
|Landen Greene, Cameron Yoe
|21
|1
|Dalton Wooten, Whitney
|21
|1
|Jayden McGruder, Hillsboro
|20
|2
|Kadin Workman, Troy
|20
|1
|Preston Sterling, Wortham
|20
|1
|Braiden Barrett, Fairfield
|20
|Jordan Newton, Whitney
|20
|Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin
|20
|Christian Mills, Midway
|20
|Hunter Mach, Moody
|20
|2
|Fernando Alfaro, Mart
|19
|2
|Michael Chasteen, Wortham
|19
|1
|Za'Cobie Haverly, Midway
|19
|Wriley Madden, Belton
|19
|Rashad Satchel, Midway
|19
|1
|Preston Batts, Wortham
|19
|Jaden Anderson, West
|18
|4
|Daniel Walker, Robinson
|18
|2
|Kage Carmichael, Belton
|18
|1
|Jakson Hughes, Rosebud-Lott
|18
|1
|Raelen Scott, University
|18
|Monte Swaner, Mart
|18
|Sebastian Torres, McGregor
|18
|1
|John Reyna, Rosebud-Lott
|18
|Tristan Gatlin, West
|17
|3
|2
|Cash Fuller, West
|17
|2
|Hayden Braswell, Fairfield
|17
|Taylor Evans, Belton
|17
|Armando Reyes, Cameron Yoe
|17
|1
|Steve Jackson, Troy
|17
|Frank Cruz, McGregor
|17
|Cooper Staton, Moody
|17
|Nolan Kahlig, Rosebud-Lott
|16
|1
|Kyle Finan, Rosebud-Lott
|16
|Braxton Haynes, Belton
|16
|Elijah Sunderman, Troy
|16
|Gage Gordon, West
|15
|2
|Baxter Bankston, Lorena
|15
|1
|Dantrell Degrate, University
|15
|Micah McCall, Dawson
|15
|Connor Whitman, Belton
|15
|Bryson Robinson, Hillsboro
|15
|1
|Dominick Rangel, Cameron Yoe
|14
|1
|Carlos Salomon, Cameron Yoe
|14
|Isaiah Johnson, Dawson
|14
|Nick Wells, Midway
|14
|Erik Estrada, Midway
|13
|1
|Kannon Clendenin, Midway
|13
|Kolt Byrd, Whitney
|13
|Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott
|13
|Julian Reyna, Rosebud-Lott
|12
|1
|Joe Gutshall, Lorena
|12
|1
|Jacob Jackson, Lorena
|12
|Jaylin Petty, University
|12
|Hunter Boatright, Dawson
|12
|Mario Porter, Frost
|12
|Jamarckus Rutledge, University
|11
|Elijah Allen, Dawson
|11
|Roberto Ramirez, Dawson
|11
|Cooper Curl, Frost
|11
|Demari Wilson, Whitney
|11
|Adrian Melvin, Midway
|11
|Hunter Hux, Cameron Yoe
|10
|1
|Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott
|10
|Miles Minor, Bremond
|10
|Karson Shipley, Fairfield
|10
|Moses Rangel, Frost
|10
|Levi Fuller, Frost
|10
|Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney
|10
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.