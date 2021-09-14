StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man)
|Player
|Int
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Walker Nall, Vanguard
|3
|Blake Thompson, Oglesby
|2
|37
|Karsyn Johnson, Abbott
|2
|Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs
|1
|45
|45
|1
|Dalton Latham, Vanguard
|1
|32
|32
|1
|Josh Gaddy , Parkview
|1
|27
|27
|DJ Broadway, Vanguard
|1
|20
|20
|Marlow Welch, Vanguard
|1
|10
|10
|1
|Jaden Domel, Jonesboro
|1
|10
|10
|Garrett Young, Jonesboro
|1
|5
|5
|Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home
|1
|4
|4
|Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs
|1
|Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott
|1
|Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home
|1
