 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man)
0 comments

StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man)

Player Int Yds Lg TD
Walker Nall, Vanguard 3
Blake Thompson, Oglesby 2 37
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 2
Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs 1 45 45 1
Dalton Latham, Vanguard 1 32 32 1
Josh Gaddy , Parkview 1 27 27
DJ Broadway, Vanguard 1 20 20
Marlow Welch, Vanguard 1 10 10 1
Jaden Domel, Jonesboro 1 10 10
Garrett Young, Jonesboro 1 5 5
Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home 1 4 4
Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs 1
Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott 1
Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home 1

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert