StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats
Player Int Yds Lg TD
Mario Hopwood, Marlin 4 92
Easton Paxton, West 3 88 47
Deaundre Sanders, Hillsboro 3
De'traevion Medlock, Mart 2 55
Derek Bullard, Wortham 2 47 47
Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin 2 42 42
Connor Whitman, Belton 2 16
Isaiah Johnson, Dawson 2
Andres Devora, Clifton 2
Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy 2
Kade Bing, West 1 67 67 1
Jonah Ross, Mart 1 60 60 1
Colton Dale, Lorena 1 56 56 1
Elijah Norcross, Wortham 1 53 53
Andrew Brittain, Lorena 1 35 35
Jaylyn Daniels, Fairfield 1 32 32 1
Kage Carmichael, Belton 1 32 32 1
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 1 25 25
Joseph Pendleton, West 1 10 10
Zane Meinen, West 1 9 9
Jacob Boggs, West 1 7 7
Dominic Medlock, Mart 1 6 6
Reed Michna, Lorena 1
Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott 1
Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott 1
Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott 1
Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott 1
Aaron Bain, Belton 1
Braylan Drake, Cameron Yoe 1
Kris Parker, Marlin 1
Derion Gullette, Marlin 1
Francisco Montoya, Hillsboro 1
Micah McCall, Dawson 1
Hunter Boatright, Dawson 1
Cooper Burgess, McGregor 1
Payton London, Troy 1
Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney 1
Reggie Jones, Midway 1
Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott 1
TJ McCutcheon, West 1
Anthong Gutierrez, Hillsboro 1
Zach Ainsworth, McGregor 1
Robert Goodman, Clifton 1

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

