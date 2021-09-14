StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats
|Player
|Int
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Mario Hopwood, Marlin
|4
|92
|Easton Paxton, West
|3
|88
|47
|Deaundre Sanders, Hillsboro
|3
|De'traevion Medlock, Mart
|2
|55
|Derek Bullard, Wortham
|2
|47
|47
|Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin
|2
|42
|42
|Connor Whitman, Belton
|2
|16
|Isaiah Johnson, Dawson
|2
|Andres Devora, Clifton
|2
|Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy
|2
|Kade Bing, West
|1
|67
|67
|1
|Jonah Ross, Mart
|1
|60
|60
|1
|Colton Dale, Lorena
|1
|56
|56
|1
|Elijah Norcross, Wortham
|1
|53
|53
|Andrew Brittain, Lorena
|1
|35
|35
|Jaylyn Daniels, Fairfield
|1
|32
|32
|1
|Kage Carmichael, Belton
|1
|32
|32
|1
|Klyderion Campbell, Mart
|1
|25
|25
|Joseph Pendleton, West
|1
|10
|10
|Zane Meinen, West
|1
|9
|9
|Jacob Boggs, West
|1
|7
|7
|Dominic Medlock, Mart
|1
|6
|6
|Reed Michna, Lorena
|1
|Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott
|1
|Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott
|1
|Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott
|1
|Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott
|1
|Aaron Bain, Belton
|1
|Braylan Drake, Cameron Yoe
|1
|Kris Parker, Marlin
|1
|Derion Gullette, Marlin
|1
|Francisco Montoya, Hillsboro
|1
|Micah McCall, Dawson
|1
|Hunter Boatright, Dawson
|1
|Cooper Burgess, McGregor
|1
|Payton London, Troy
|1
|Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney
|1
|Reggie Jones, Midway
|1
|Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott
|1
|TJ McCutcheon, West
|1
|Anthong Gutierrez, Hillsboro
|1
|Zach Ainsworth, McGregor
|1
|Robert Goodman, Clifton
|1
