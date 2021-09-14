 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Kickoff return stats (6-man)
StatsPlus football 2021: Kickoff return stats (6-man)

StatsPlus football 2021: Kickoff return stats (6-man)

Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Maury Arnold, Methodist Home 4 153 75 1
DJ Broadway, Vanguard 2 114 74 1
Jaden Domel, Jonesboro 4 77 38
Dathen Davenport, Morgan 1 62 62
Kohen Mayberry, Parkview 1 50 50 1
Manuel Muniz, Morgan 1 44 44
Aiden Orweiler, Parkview 4 34 18
Keylan Watts, Morgan 1 30 30
Javier Guajardo, Morgan 1 18 18
Blake Thompson, Oglesby 1 15 15
Punt returns
Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Walker Nall, Vanguard 2 34 24 1

