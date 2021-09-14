StatsPlus football 2021: Kickoff return stats (6-man)
|Player
|Ret
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Maury Arnold, Methodist Home
|4
|153
|75
|1
|DJ Broadway, Vanguard
|2
|114
|74
|1
|Jaden Domel, Jonesboro
|4
|77
|38
|Dathen Davenport, Morgan
|1
|62
|62
|Kohen Mayberry, Parkview
|1
|50
|50
|1
|Manuel Muniz, Morgan
|1
|44
|44
|Aiden Orweiler, Parkview
|4
|34
|18
|Keylan Watts, Morgan
|1
|30
|30
|Javier Guajardo, Morgan
|1
|18
|18
|Blake Thompson, Oglesby
|1
|15
|15
|Punt returns
|Player
|Ret
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Walker Nall, Vanguard
|2
|34
|24
|1
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.