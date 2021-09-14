 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Kickoff return stats
Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron Yoe 6 282 90 3
Orrin Green, Whitney 4 166 1
Mekhi Sandolph, University 6 151
Landen Timbes, Hillsboro 4 145 103 1
Jaylon Marshall, University 3 142 1
Jonathan Garcia, Fairfield 3 142 84 1
Junior Thornton, Midway 5 121 36
Cooper Staton, Moody 6 108 28
Trajon Butler, Marlin 1 97 97
Tucker Staton, Moody 8 86 18
Colton Dale, Lorena 3 75 35
Wyatt Wolf, West 3 67 30
Jorden Smith, Midway 5 64 18
Hernesto Reyes, Wortham 1 63 63 1
Mason Ramm, Belton 3 57 26
Slade Leblanc, Belton 2 52 42
Jordan Commander, Bruceville-Eddy 4 48 19
Kasen Taylor, Lorena 2 36
Zeke Acevedo, West 1 22 22

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

