StatsPlus football 2021: Kickoff return stats
|Player
|Ret
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron Yoe
|6
|282
|90
|3
|Orrin Green, Whitney
|4
|166
|1
|Mekhi Sandolph, University
|6
|151
|Landen Timbes, Hillsboro
|4
|145
|103
|1
|Jaylon Marshall, University
|3
|142
|1
|Jonathan Garcia, Fairfield
|3
|142
|84
|1
|Junior Thornton, Midway
|5
|121
|36
|Cooper Staton, Moody
|6
|108
|28
|Trajon Butler, Marlin
|1
|97
|97
|Tucker Staton, Moody
|8
|86
|18
|Colton Dale, Lorena
|3
|75
|35
|Wyatt Wolf, West
|3
|67
|30
|Jorden Smith, Midway
|5
|64
|18
|Hernesto Reyes, Wortham
|1
|63
|63
|1
|Mason Ramm, Belton
|3
|57
|26
|Slade Leblanc, Belton
|2
|52
|42
|Jordan Commander, Bruceville-Eddy
|4
|48
|19
|Kasen Taylor, Lorena
|2
|36
|Zeke Acevedo, West
|1
|22
|22
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.