 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
StatsPlus football 2021: Passing stats (6-man)
0 comments

StatsPlus football 2021: Passing stats (6-man)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

StatsPlus football 2021: Passing stats (6-man)

Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Walker Nall, Vanguard 44 57 980 0 19
Sterling Kemper, Methodist Home 23 44 373 2 7
Mason Peters, Live Oak 17 26 275 0 10
Caleb Lapes, Eagle Christian 11 21 245 2 5
Kason Sims, Morgan 16 32 233 0 6
Brodie Fisher, Oglesby 7 10 179 0 3
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 7 11 129 1 3
Josue Ontiveros, Walnut Springs 3 4 83 1 2
Blake Thompson, Oglesby 4 8 83 0 1
Caleb Christel, Jonesboro 2 4 44 1
Garrett Young, Jonesboro 2 2 34 1
Aiden Orweiler, Parkview 3 10 23 0 1

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert