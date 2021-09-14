StatsPlus football 2021: Passing stats (6-man)
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|Int
|TD
|Walker Nall, Vanguard
|44
|57
|980
|0
|19
|Sterling Kemper, Methodist Home
|23
|44
|373
|2
|7
|Mason Peters, Live Oak
|17
|26
|275
|0
|10
|Caleb Lapes, Eagle Christian
|11
|21
|245
|2
|5
|Kason Sims, Morgan
|16
|32
|233
|0
|6
|Brodie Fisher, Oglesby
|7
|10
|179
|0
|3
|Karsyn Johnson, Abbott
|7
|11
|129
|1
|3
|Josue Ontiveros, Walnut Springs
|3
|4
|83
|1
|2
|Blake Thompson, Oglesby
|4
|8
|83
|0
|1
|Caleb Christel, Jonesboro
|2
|4
|44
|1
|Garrett Young, Jonesboro
|2
|2
|34
|1
|Aiden Orweiler, Parkview
|3
|10
|23
|0
|1
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.