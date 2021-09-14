StatsPlus football 2021: Passing stats
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|Int
|TD
|Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott
|62
|97
|1108
|1
|10
|Reid Tedford, Midway
|52
|85
|734
|3
|5
|Connor Crews, Lake Belton
|53
|82
|720
|3
|4
|Ryne Abel, Lorena
|48
|74
|717
|3
|6
|Garrett Peacock, Whitney
|53
|94
|678
|1
|11
|Desmond Woodson, Marlin
|36
|62
|570
|2
|4
|Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe
|43
|72
|531
|5
|6
|Reese Rumfield, Temple
|26
|54
|478
|2
|5
|Allen Lewis, Groesbeck
|18
|25
|436
|8
|Ty Brown, Belton
|37
|67
|427
|4
|4
|Thomas Chandler, Waco High
|32
|66
|339
|3
|2
|Damarion Chambers, University
|22
|46
|279
|2
|2
|Jace Carr, Troy
|22
|39
|275
|1
|2
|Chad Lorenz, McGregor
|18
|46
|273
|5
|4
|Zane Meinen, West
|17
|26
|267
|0
|2
|Austin Cook, Hillsboro
|13
|24
|221
|1
|2
|Kei'shawn Clater, Mart
|17
|27
|215
|0
|3
|Ryken Lewis, Wortham
|11
|27
|208
|3
|2
|Aiden Stanford, Robinson
|10
|25
|194
|4
|1
|Trey Powell, Mart
|19
|29
|169
|0
|1
|Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin
|6
|7
|149
|0
|2
|Robert Goodman, Clifton
|20
|45
|132
|1
|0
|Kaden Crawford, Fairfield
|9
|28
|131
|1
|0
|Moses Rangel, Frost
|7
|11
|106
|Gus Crain, West
|6
|11
|104
|0
|2
|Braylen Wortham, Bremond
|10
|16
|101
|2
|1
|Major Bowden, China Spring
|10
|23
|77
|1
|2
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.