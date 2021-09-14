 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Passing stats
Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott 62 97 1108 1 10
Reid Tedford, Midway 52 85 734 3 5
Connor Crews, Lake Belton 53 82 720 3 4
Ryne Abel, Lorena 48 74 717 3 6
Garrett Peacock, Whitney 53 94 678 1 11
Desmond Woodson, Marlin 36 62 570 2 4
Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe 43 72 531 5 6
Reese Rumfield, Temple 26 54 478 2 5
Allen Lewis, Groesbeck 18 25 436 8
Ty Brown, Belton 37 67 427 4 4
Thomas Chandler, Waco High 32 66 339 3 2
Damarion Chambers, University 22 46 279 2 2
Jace Carr, Troy 22 39 275 1 2
Chad Lorenz, McGregor 18 46 273 5 4
Zane Meinen, West 17 26 267 0 2
Austin Cook, Hillsboro 13 24 221 1 2
Kei'shawn Clater, Mart 17 27 215 0 3
Ryken Lewis, Wortham 11 27 208 3 2
Aiden Stanford, Robinson 10 25 194 4 1
Trey Powell, Mart 19 29 169 0 1
Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Marlin 6 7 149 0 2
Robert Goodman, Clifton 20 45 132 1 0
Kaden Crawford, Fairfield 9 28 131 1 0
Moses Rangel, Frost 7 11 106
Gus Crain, West 6 11 104 0 2
Braylen Wortham, Bremond 10 16 101 2 1
Major Bowden, China Spring 10 23 77 1 2

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

