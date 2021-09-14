 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Punt return stats
StatsPlus football 2021: Punt return stats

StatsPlus football 2021: Punt return stats

Player Ret Yds Lg TD
Wyatt Wolf, West 5 133 66 1
Easton Paxton, West 2 53 27
DeAundre Sanders, Hillsboro 1 40 40
John Cox, Whitney 3 31
Trayjen Wilcox, Cameron Yoe 1 29 29
Andrew Brittain, Lorena 3 24

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

