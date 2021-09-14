StatsPlus football 2021: Punt return stats
|Player
|Ret
|Yds
|Lg
|TD
|Wyatt Wolf, West
|5
|133
|66
|1
|Easton Paxton, West
|2
|53
|27
|DeAundre Sanders, Hillsboro
|1
|40
|40
|John Cox, Whitney
|3
|31
|Trayjen Wilcox, Cameron Yoe
|1
|29
|29
|Andrew Brittain, Lorena
|3
|24
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.