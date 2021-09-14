 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats (6-man)
0 comments

StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats (6-man)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats (6-man)

Player Rec Yds TD
Marlow Welch, Vanguard 12 298 8
Parker Goodrum, Vanguard 11 272 7
DJ Broadway, Vanguard 11 267 2
Adrian Vera-rico, Morgan 11 156 2
Maximus Austin, Eagle Christian 9 203 5
Londen Bickham, Methodist Home 9 129 2
Maury Arnold, Methodist Home 8 168 2
Pablo Gonzalez, Walnut Springs 6 81
Dalton Latham, Vanguard 6 100 2
Kane Klaus, Abbott 5 120 2
Nat Hilliker, Jonesboro 3 65 2
Cash Lee, Oglesby 3 45 2
Josh Gaddy, Parkview 3 26 1
Jordan Ontiveros, Walnut Springs 2 25
Jake Willeford, Vanguard 2 24 1
Johnny Gomez, Oglesby 1 63
Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott 1 5 1

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert