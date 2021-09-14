StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats (6-man)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Marlow Welch, Vanguard
|12
|298
|8
|Parker Goodrum, Vanguard
|11
|272
|7
|DJ Broadway, Vanguard
|11
|267
|2
|Adrian Vera-rico, Morgan
|11
|156
|2
|Maximus Austin, Eagle Christian
|9
|203
|5
|Londen Bickham, Methodist Home
|9
|129
|2
|Maury Arnold, Methodist Home
|8
|168
|2
|Pablo Gonzalez, Walnut Springs
|6
|81
|Dalton Latham, Vanguard
|6
|100
|2
|Kane Klaus, Abbott
|5
|120
|2
|Nat Hilliker, Jonesboro
|3
|65
|2
|Cash Lee, Oglesby
|3
|45
|2
|Josh Gaddy, Parkview
|3
|26
|1
|Jordan Ontiveros, Walnut Springs
|2
|25
|Jake Willeford, Vanguard
|2
|24
|1
|Johnny Gomez, Oglesby
|1
|63
|Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott
|1
|5
|1
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.