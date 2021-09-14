StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Junior Thornton, Midway
|15
|383
|4
|Derion Gullette, Marlin
|15
|368
|3
|Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott
|15
|335
|2
|Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott
|13
|281
|3
|Jadon Porter, Lorena
|17
|254
|3
|Kasen Taylor, Lorena
|14
|232
|1
|Brenden Morrow, Groesbeck
|6
|220
|4
|Kwame Cooper, University
|12
|213
|1
|Seth Morgan, Belton
|16
|212
|2
|Daud Kahn, Lake Belton
|11
|206
|1
|Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney
|19
|204
|2
|Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott
|12
|198
|4
|Kyler Cryns, Whitney
|13
|193
|3
|Braylen Martinez, Waco High
|13
|189
|1
|Clayton Doskocil, Rosebud-Lott
|14
|181
|1
|Wyatt Wolf, West
|6
|180
|2
|Trajon Butler, Marlin
|14
|160
|2
|Tyson Pringle, Groesbeck
|7
|158
|4
|Trayjen Wilcox, Cameron Yoe
|8
|144
|2
|Orrin Green, Whitney
|6
|135
|2
|Dominic Medlock, Mart
|7
|130
|Itty Henry, Belton
|9
|126
|2
|Deaundre Sanders, Hillsboro
|4
|114
|1
|Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron Yoe
|6
|109
|1
|Dallas Ryno, Robinson
|3
|106
|Jacorey Daniels, Fairfield
|6
|105
|Jaidyn Sanchez, Cameron Yoe
|12
|104
|Cash Perez, Wortham
|2
|99
|1
|Taron Lawrence, Midway
|7
|99
|1
|Kason Goolsby, Cameron Yoe
|11
|98
|1
|Jonah Ross, Mart
|7
|93
|2
|Reed Michna, Lorena
|6
|84
|Camden Brock, Lorena
|4
|83
|Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron Yoe
|8
|81
|2
|Jayden Benitez, McGregor
|4
|76
|1
|Joseph Pendleton, West
|3
|71
|1
|Francisco Montoya, Hillsboro
|5
|65
|Koben Zan, Bremond
|6
|62
|1
|Anthony Lewis, Groesbeck
|4
|46
|Dom Hill, Midway
|4
|32
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.