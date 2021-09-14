 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats
StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats

StatsPlus football 2021: Receiving stats

Player Rec Yds TD
Junior Thornton, Midway 15 383 4
Derion Gullette, Marlin 15 368 3
Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott 15 335 2
Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott 13 281 3
Jadon Porter, Lorena 17 254 3
Kasen Taylor, Lorena 14 232 1
Brenden Morrow, Groesbeck 6 220 4
Kwame Cooper, University 12 213 1
Seth Morgan, Belton 16 212 2
Daud Kahn, Lake Belton 11 206 1
Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney 19 204 2
Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott 12 198 4
Kyler Cryns, Whitney 13 193 3
Braylen Martinez, Waco High 13 189 1
Clayton Doskocil, Rosebud-Lott 14 181 1
Wyatt Wolf, West 6 180 2
Trajon Butler, Marlin 14 160 2
Tyson Pringle, Groesbeck 7 158 4
Trayjen Wilcox, Cameron Yoe 8 144 2
Orrin Green, Whitney 6 135 2
Dominic Medlock, Mart 7 130
Itty Henry, Belton 9 126 2
Deaundre Sanders, Hillsboro 4 114 1
Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron Yoe 6 109 1
Dallas Ryno, Robinson 3 106
Jacorey Daniels, Fairfield 6 105
Jaidyn Sanchez, Cameron Yoe 12 104
Cash Perez, Wortham 2 99 1
Taron Lawrence, Midway 7 99 1
Kason Goolsby, Cameron Yoe 11 98 1
Jonah Ross, Mart 7 93 2
Reed Michna, Lorena 6 84
Camden Brock, Lorena 4 83
Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron Yoe 8 81 2
Jayden Benitez, McGregor 4 76 1
Joseph Pendleton, West 3 71 1
Francisco Montoya, Hillsboro 5 65
Koben Zan, Bremond 6 62 1
Anthony Lewis, Groesbeck 4 46
Dom Hill, Midway 4 32

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

