StatsPlus football 2021: Rushing stats (6-man)
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Lg
|Blake Thompson, Oglesby
|45
|486
|9
|47
|Robert Munoz, Abbott
|36
|381
|9
|Justice Ishio, Live Oak
|25
|312
|6
|Maximus Austin, Eagle Christian
|29
|267
|1
|Anthony Muniz, Walnut Springs
|25
|254
|6
|37
|Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs
|12
|224
|4
|45
|Kohen Mayberry, Parkview
|20
|164
|2
|50
|Londen Bickham, Methodist Home
|15
|162
|2
|36
|Nick Vencs, Eagle Christian
|20
|161
|1
|Maury Arnold, Methodist Home
|19
|151
|2
|23
|Kyler Fossett, Oglesby
|4
|135
|2
|76
|Tyler Wilson, Jonesboro
|7
|125
|2
|50
|Josh Gaddy, Parkview
|19
|124
|2
|46
|Caleb Christel, Jonesboro
|8
|110
|2
|40
|Rene Rostro, Parkview
|9
|104
|1
|45
|Brady Schulz, Abbott
|8
|102
|3
|Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home
|15
|99
|1
|17
|DJ Broadway, Vanguard
|7
|87
|2
|36
|Johnny Gomez, Oglesby
|12
|85
|2
|19
|Aiden Chavez, Walnut Springs
|8
|80
|1
|42
|Jesse Lamb, Walnut Springs
|4
|79
|1
|Parker Goodrum, Vanguard
|5
|63
|1
|40
|Dalton Latham, Vanguard
|4
|47
|1
|22
|Kyle Gerik, Abbott
|2
|26
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.