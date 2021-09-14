 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Rushing stats (6-man)
StatsPlus football 2021: Rushing stats (6-man)

StatsPlus football 2021: Rushing stats (6-man)

Player Att Yds TD Lg
Blake Thompson, Oglesby 45 486 9 47
Robert Munoz, Abbott 36 381 9
Justice Ishio, Live Oak 25 312 6
Maximus Austin, Eagle Christian 29 267 1
Anthony Muniz, Walnut Springs 25 254 6 37
Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs 12 224 4 45
Kohen Mayberry, Parkview 20 164 2 50
Londen Bickham, Methodist Home 15 162 2 36
Nick Vencs, Eagle Christian 20 161 1
Maury Arnold, Methodist Home 19 151 2 23
Kyler Fossett, Oglesby 4 135 2 76
Tyler Wilson, Jonesboro 7 125 2 50
Josh Gaddy, Parkview 19 124 2 46
Caleb Christel, Jonesboro 8 110 2 40
Rene Rostro, Parkview 9 104 1 45
Brady Schulz, Abbott 8 102 3
Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home 15 99 1 17
DJ Broadway, Vanguard 7 87 2 36
Johnny Gomez, Oglesby 12 85 2 19
Aiden Chavez, Walnut Springs 8 80 1 42
Jesse Lamb, Walnut Springs 4 79 1
Parker Goodrum, Vanguard 5 63 1 40
Dalton Latham, Vanguard 4 47 1 22
Kyle Gerik, Abbott 2 26

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

