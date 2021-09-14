 Skip to main content
StatsPlus football 2021: Rushing stats
Player Att Yds TD Lg
Tanner Bean, Wortham 59 419 6 27
Chad Lorenz, McGregor 72 411 3 45
Francisco Montoya, Hillsboro 28 409 5 90
Samari Howard, Temple 63 371 1
John Hendricks, Frost 26 358 7 86
Dom Hill, Midway 48 344 2 69
Mekhi Sandolph, University 49 337 1 44
Major Bowden, China Spring 35 335 2
TJ McCutcheon, West 19 316 6 88
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 18 305 2 68
Trajon Butler, Marlin 15 302 5 70
Braylen Wortham, Bremond 46 284 4 41
Chad Pate, Bruceville-Eddy 55 275 26
Reed Michna, Lorena 42 274 3 82
Garrett Peacock, Whitney 26 263 1
Robert Hickman, Mart 35 258 3 36
Christian Lujan, Robinson 59 256 4
Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron Yoe 45 254 3 88
Eli Martin, Fairfield 37 246 3 65
Riley Finney, Clifton 35 225 1 46
Ty Harris, Marlin 32 217 1 50
Jaylon Marshall, University 31 211 4 56
Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott 18 210 3 65
Jacob Figueroa, Hillsboro 36 208 0 48
Steve Jackson, Troy 26 204 2 30
Austin Cook, Hillsboro 34 190 2 57
Kyle Barton, China Spring 24 163
Ma'Qua Smith, Groesbeck 17 158 4
Zane Meinen, West 22 155 3 48
Israel Gutierrez, West 21 145 1 54
DeAundre Sanders, Hillsboro 4 129 2 69
Dha McDonnaugh, Midway 10 126 1 60
Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott 10 121 2 25
Demarion Chambers, University 31 120 1 13
Rhett Hanson, Lorena 29 118 1 19
Slade Leblanc, Belton 30 117 1 25
Aiden Stanford, Robinson 67 114 1
Blaine Lathern, Robinson 24 105 1
Trey Powell, Mart 18 103 4 32
Ryken Lewis, Wortham 15 100 1 56
Darieus Dixon, McGregor 3 97 1 94
Nicky Nieves, McGregor 23 97 2 9
Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy 14 94 1 46
Lennox Underwood, Belton 14 92 1 18
Omarion Delao, Waco High 25 78 1
Hernesto Reyes, Wortham 1 75 1 75
Allen Lewis, Groesbeck 8 74 1
Cooper Valle, Troy 15 67
Jakob Gargar, Midway 8 64 0 21
Devion Long, Waco High 10 58 1

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

