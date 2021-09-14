StatsPlus football 2021: Rushing stats
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Lg
|Tanner Bean, Wortham
|59
|419
|6
|27
|Chad Lorenz, McGregor
|72
|411
|3
|45
|Francisco Montoya, Hillsboro
|28
|409
|5
|90
|Samari Howard, Temple
|63
|371
|1
|John Hendricks, Frost
|26
|358
|7
|86
|Dom Hill, Midway
|48
|344
|2
|69
|Mekhi Sandolph, University
|49
|337
|1
|44
|Major Bowden, China Spring
|35
|335
|2
|TJ McCutcheon, West
|19
|316
|6
|88
|Klyderion Campbell, Mart
|18
|305
|2
|68
|Trajon Butler, Marlin
|15
|302
|5
|70
|Braylen Wortham, Bremond
|46
|284
|4
|41
|Chad Pate, Bruceville-Eddy
|55
|275
|26
|Reed Michna, Lorena
|42
|274
|3
|82
|Garrett Peacock, Whitney
|26
|263
|1
|Robert Hickman, Mart
|35
|258
|3
|36
|Christian Lujan, Robinson
|59
|256
|4
|Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron Yoe
|45
|254
|3
|88
|Eli Martin, Fairfield
|37
|246
|3
|65
|Riley Finney, Clifton
|35
|225
|1
|46
|Ty Harris, Marlin
|32
|217
|1
|50
|Jaylon Marshall, University
|31
|211
|4
|56
|Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott
|18
|210
|3
|65
|Jacob Figueroa, Hillsboro
|36
|208
|0
|48
|Steve Jackson, Troy
|26
|204
|2
|30
|Austin Cook, Hillsboro
|34
|190
|2
|57
|Kyle Barton, China Spring
|24
|163
|Ma'Qua Smith, Groesbeck
|17
|158
|4
|Zane Meinen, West
|22
|155
|3
|48
|Israel Gutierrez, West
|21
|145
|1
|54
|DeAundre Sanders, Hillsboro
|4
|129
|2
|69
|Dha McDonnaugh, Midway
|10
|126
|1
|60
|Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott
|10
|121
|2
|25
|Demarion Chambers, University
|31
|120
|1
|13
|Rhett Hanson, Lorena
|29
|118
|1
|19
|Slade Leblanc, Belton
|30
|117
|1
|25
|Aiden Stanford, Robinson
|67
|114
|1
|Blaine Lathern, Robinson
|24
|105
|1
|Trey Powell, Mart
|18
|103
|4
|32
|Ryken Lewis, Wortham
|15
|100
|1
|56
|Darieus Dixon, McGregor
|3
|97
|1
|94
|Nicky Nieves, McGregor
|23
|97
|2
|9
|Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy
|14
|94
|1
|46
|Lennox Underwood, Belton
|14
|92
|1
|18
|Omarion Delao, Waco High
|25
|78
|1
|Hernesto Reyes, Wortham
|1
|75
|1
|75
|Allen Lewis, Groesbeck
|8
|74
|1
|Cooper Valle, Troy
|15
|67
|Jakob Gargar, Midway
|8
|64
|0
|21
|Devion Long, Waco High
|10
|58
|1
