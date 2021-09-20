 Skip to main content
TAPPS 6-man District 3-II standings
TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Live Oak 1 0 4 0
Vanguard 0 0 4 0
Plano Coram Deo 0 0 3 0
Red Oak Ovilla 0 0 3 1
Rockwall Heritage 0 0 0 4
McKinney Cornerstone 0 1 2 1
Last week's results: Live Oak 94, McKinney Cornerstone 48; Vanguard 52, Gholson 0; Plano Coram Deo 76, Gilmer Union Hill 27; Red Oak Ovilla 54, Keene 30; Denton Calvary 36, Rockwall Heritage 26
Friday's district games: Red Oak Ovilla at Live Oak (7 p.m.); Rockwall Heritage at McKinney Cornerstone
Friday's non-district game: Plano Coram Deo at Bynum

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

