TAPPS 6-man District 3-II standings

|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Live Oak
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Vanguard
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Plano Coram Deo
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Red Oak Ovilla
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Rockwall Heritage
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McKinney Cornerstone
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Last week's results: Live Oak 94, McKinney Cornerstone 48; Vanguard 52, Gholson 0; Plano Coram Deo 76, Gilmer Union Hill 27; Red Oak Ovilla 54, Keene 30; Denton Calvary 36, Rockwall Heritage 26
|Friday's district games: Red Oak Ovilla at Live Oak (7 p.m.); Rockwall Heritage at McKinney Cornerstone
|Friday's non-district game: Plano Coram Deo at Bynum
