TAPPS 6-man District 3-III standings

|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Longview Christian Heritage
|2
|1
|Greenville Christian
|1
|2
|Eagle Christian
|1
|3
|Garland Christian
|0
|4
|Last week's results: Eagle Christian 87, Dallas Fairhill 50; Irving The Highlands 48, Garland Christian 0; Longview Christian Heritage 58, Leverett's Chapel 12; Ladonia Fannindel at Greenville Christian, ccd.
|Friday's games: Eagle Christian at Oglesby; Dallas Fairhill at Garland Christian; Tyler HEAT Home School at Longview Christian Heritage
|Saturday's game: Sherman Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian (2 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
