TAPPS 6-man District 3-III standings
TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Longview Christian Heritage 2 1
Greenville Christian 1 2
Eagle Christian 1 3
Garland Christian 0 4
Last week's results: Eagle Christian 87, Dallas Fairhill 50; Irving The Highlands 48, Garland Christian 0; Longview Christian Heritage 58, Leverett's Chapel 12; Ladonia Fannindel at Greenville Christian, ccd.
Friday's games: Eagle Christian at Oglesby; Dallas Fairhill at Garland Christian; Tyler HEAT Home School at Longview Christian Heritage
Saturday's game: Sherman Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian (2 p.m.)

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

