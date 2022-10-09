TAPPS District 1-IV standings

|TAPPS DISTRICT 1-IV
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|FW Temple Christian
|3
|0
|6
|Lubbock Christian
|2
|1
|5
|Muenster Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|5
|Weatherford Christian
|2
|1
|5
|Dallas First Baptist
|2
|1
|3
|Tyler Bishop Gorman
|1
|2
|2
|Bishop Reicher
|0
|3
|0
|FW Mercy Culture Prep
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: FW Temple Christian 33, Bishop Reicher 13; Weatherford Christian 47, Lubbock Christian 28; Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Dallas First Baptist 28; Tyler Bishop Gorman 50, FW Mercy Culture Prep 6
|Friday's district games: Muenster Sacred Heart at FW Temple Christian; Weatherford Christian at Dallas First Baptist (7 p.m.)
|Saturday's district games: Bishop Reicher at FW Mercy Culture Prep (7 p.m. at FW All Saints); Lubbock Christian at Tyler Bishop Gorman (2 p.m. at Breckenridge)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.