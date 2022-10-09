 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAPPS District 1-IV standings

TAPPS DISTRICT 1-IV
District Overall
Teams W L W L
FW Temple Christian 3 0 6
Lubbock Christian 2 1 5
Muenster Sacred Heart 2 1 5
Weatherford Christian 2 1 5
Dallas First Baptist 2 1 3
Tyler Bishop Gorman 1 2 2
Bishop Reicher 0 3 0
FW Mercy Culture Prep 0 3 0
Last week's results: FW Temple Christian 33, Bishop Reicher 13; Weatherford Christian 47, Lubbock Christian 28; Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Dallas First Baptist 28; Tyler Bishop Gorman 50, FW Mercy Culture Prep 6
Friday's district games: Muenster Sacred Heart at FW Temple Christian; Weatherford Christian at Dallas First Baptist (7 p.m.)
Saturday's district games: Bishop Reicher at FW Mercy Culture Prep (7 p.m. at FW All Saints); Lubbock Christian at Tyler Bishop Gorman (2 p.m. at Breckenridge)

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

