TAPPS District 2-III standings

|TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Arlington Pantego
|3
|0
|Arlington Grace Prep
|2
|0
|Dallas First Baptist
|2
|1
|Tyler All Saints
|1
|1
|Dallas Covenant
|0
|2
|Dallas Shelton
|0
|2
|Tyler Bishop Gorman
|0
|2
|Bishop Reicher
|0
|3
|Last week's results: Holland 33, Bishop Reicher 23; Arlington Pantego 62, Cedar Hill Newman 20; Temple Central Texas Christian 40, Dallas Covenant 33; Dallas First Baptist 49, Arlington Newman 0; Tyler All Saints 32, Lewisville Founders Classical 22; Austin Westlake Academy 43, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0
|Friday's district games: Bishop Reicher at Dallas Shelton (7 p.m.); Arlington Pantego at Tyler Bishop Gorman (7 p.m.); Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Covenant (7 p.m.); Tyler All Saints at Dallas First Baptist (7 p.m.)
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.