 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAPPS District 2-III standings
0 comments

TAPPS District 2-III standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Arlington Pantego 3 0
Arlington Grace Prep 2 0
Dallas First Baptist 2 1
Tyler All Saints 1 1
Dallas Covenant 0 2
Dallas Shelton 0 2
Tyler Bishop Gorman 0 2
Bishop Reicher 0 3
Last week's results: Holland 33, Bishop Reicher 23; Arlington Pantego 62, Cedar Hill Newman 20; Temple Central Texas Christian 40, Dallas Covenant 33; Dallas First Baptist 49, Arlington Newman 0; Tyler All Saints 32, Lewisville Founders Classical 22; Austin Westlake Academy 43, Tyler Bishop Gorman 0
Friday's district games: Bishop Reicher at Dallas Shelton (7 p.m.); Arlington Pantego at Tyler Bishop Gorman (7 p.m.); Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Covenant (7 p.m.); Tyler All Saints at Dallas First Baptist (7 p.m.)

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

What to expect with Justin Fields at the helm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert