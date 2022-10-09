TAPPS six-man District 1-I

|TAPPS 6-MAN 1-I
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Austin Veritas
|2
|0
|5
|Austin Hill Country
|1
|0
|5
|Texas School for the Deaf
|1
|1
|3
|Carrollton Prince of Peace
|0
|1
|1
|Gainesville Lone Star North
|0
|1
|0
|Vanguard
|0
|1
|0
|Last week's results: Texas School for the Deaf 58, Vanguard 13; Austin Veritas 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38; Austin Hill Country 62, Gainesville Lone Star North 13
|Friday's district games: Gainesville Lone Star North at Vanguard; Austin Veritas at Austin Hill Country; Carrollton Prince of Peace at Texas School for the Deaf (7 p.m.)
