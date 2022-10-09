 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAPPS six-man District 1-I

TAPPS 6-MAN 1-I
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Austin Veritas 2 0 5
Austin Hill Country 1 0 5
Texas School for the Deaf 1 1 3
Carrollton Prince of Peace 0 1 1
Gainesville Lone Star North 0 1 0
Vanguard 0 1 0
Last week's results: Texas School for the Deaf 58, Vanguard 13; Austin Veritas 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38; Austin Hill Country 62, Gainesville Lone Star North 13
Friday's district games: Gainesville Lone Star North at Vanguard; Austin Veritas at Austin Hill Country; Carrollton Prince of Peace at Texas School for the Deaf (7 p.m.)

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

