TAPPS six-man District 3-II

|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Marble Falls Faith
|1
|0
|2
|Temple Holy Trinity
|1
|0
|2
|Pfl. Concordia
|0
|0
|4
|RR Christian
|0
|1
|4
|Live Oak
|0
|1
|2
|Last week's results: Marble Falls Faith 54, Live Oak 36; Temple Holy Trinity 66, RR Christian 16
|Friday's district games: Live Oak at RR Christian (7 p.m.); Pflugerville Concordia at Marble Falls Faith (7 p.m.)
Statistics
