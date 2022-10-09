 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAPPS six-man District 3-II

TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Marble Falls Faith 1 0 2
Temple Holy Trinity 1 0 2
Pfl. Concordia 0 0 4
RR Christian 0 1 4
Live Oak 0 1 2
Last week's results: Marble Falls Faith 54, Live Oak 36; Temple Holy Trinity 66, RR Christian 16
Friday's district games: Live Oak at RR Christian (7 p.m.); Pflugerville Concordia at Marble Falls Faith (7 p.m.)

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

