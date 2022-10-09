 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAPPS six-man District 3-III

TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Longview Chr. Heritage 3 0 4
Greenville Christian 3 0 3
Rockwall Heritage 2 1 5
Eagle Christian 2 1 4
Garland Christian 2 1 3
Dallas Fairhill 0 3 0
Longview Trinity 0 3 0
Rockwall Providence 0 3 0
Last week's results: Eagle Christian 46, Garland Christian 42; Longview Christian Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0; Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
Thursday's district game: Dallas Fairhill at Eagle Christian (at Parkview)
Friday's district games: Garland Christian at Rockwall Heritage; Rockwall Providence at Longview Trinity (7 p.m.)
Saturday's district game: Longview Christian Heritage at Greenville Christian (2 p.m.)

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

