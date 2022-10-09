TAPPS six-man District 3-III

|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Longview Chr. Heritage
|3
|0
|4
|Greenville Christian
|3
|0
|3
|Rockwall Heritage
|2
|1
|5
|Eagle Christian
|2
|1
|4
|Garland Christian
|2
|1
|3
|Dallas Fairhill
|0
|3
|0
|Longview Trinity
|0
|3
|0
|Rockwall Providence
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: Eagle Christian 46, Garland Christian 42; Longview Christian Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0; Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
|Thursday's district game: Dallas Fairhill at Eagle Christian (at Parkview)
|Friday's district games: Garland Christian at Rockwall Heritage; Rockwall Providence at Longview Trinity (7 p.m.)
|Saturday's district game: Longview Christian Heritage at Greenville Christian (2 p.m.)
