TCAF six-man District 1

  • 0
TCAF 6-MAN DIST. 1
District Overall
Teams W L W L
Arlington St. Paul's 4 0 6
Methodist Home 2 0 5
Mineral Wells Comm. 2 1 6
Taylor St. Mary's 0 2 3
Parkview Christian 0 2 0
Killeen Memorial 0 3 0
Last week's results: Methodist Children's Home def. Parkview Christian (forfeit); Arlington St. Paul's 69, Mineral Wells Community 60; Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial 8; Taylor St. Mary's 68, Buckholts 20
Friday's district games: Methodist Children's Home at Taylor St. Mary's (7 p.m.); Killeen Memorial at Parkview Christian (7 p.m.)
Friday's non-district games: Austin Westlake Academy at Arlington St. Paul's (7 p.m.); Kennedale Fellowship at Mineral Wells Community (7 p.m.)

Scores, Standings

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff/punt return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

 

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

 

Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

 

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

