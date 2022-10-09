TCAF six-man District 1

|TCAF 6-MAN DIST. 1
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Arlington St. Paul's
|4
|0
|6
|Methodist Home
|2
|0
|5
|Mineral Wells Comm.
|2
|1
|6
|Taylor St. Mary's
|0
|2
|3
|Parkview Christian
|0
|2
|0
|Killeen Memorial
|0
|3
|0
|Last week's results: Methodist Children's Home def. Parkview Christian (forfeit); Arlington St. Paul's 69, Mineral Wells Community 60; Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial 8; Taylor St. Mary's 68, Buckholts 20
|Friday's district games: Methodist Children's Home at Taylor St. Mary's (7 p.m.); Killeen Memorial at Parkview Christian (7 p.m.)
|Friday's non-district games: Austin Westlake Academy at Arlington St. Paul's (7 p.m.); Kennedale Fellowship at Mineral Wells Community (7 p.m.)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff/punt return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Email sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.