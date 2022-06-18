Super Centex Baseball Team: Long season produced diamond stars

Every June, a few high school baseball teams in the state of Texas have the privilege to continue working after the last bell has rung.

While classmates have gone on to early summer vacations or started new jobs or just earned the right to sit around the house and be lazy for a few days, the best baseball teams keep up the daily routine of taking infield and batting practice in preparation for the final rounds of the playoffs.

Two weeks ago, three Central Texas squads counted themselves among that lucky group. China Spring, Valley Mills and Abbott entered the state tournament in Classes 4A, 2A and 1A respectively.

For the Valley Mills Eagles, that last week of baseball ended in a victorious dogpile and gold medals around their necks. The China Spring and Abbott players and coaches came home with bronze medals and perhaps a more subdued sense of accomplishment.

As the Waco Tribune-Herald reveals its 2022 Super Centex Baseball Team, each of those three teams is represented by a superlative award.

China Spring senior catcher Brayden Faulkner is the Super Centex Player of the Year. Abbott freshman shortstop/pitcher Riley Sustala is the Newcomer of the Year and Valley Mills skipper Doug Shanafelt is the Coach of the Year.

While the three individuals participated in long trips into the postseason that accentuated their resumes, all three proved their merit throughout the season.

Player of the Year: Brayden Faulkner, China Spring

In Faulkner’s case, the Player of the Year honor was practically a four-year project. He started in football and baseball from his freshman year at China Spring on through the state tournament a few days ago.

From the beginning, Faulkner showed leadership beyond his age.

“His freshman year he started at third base and then he moved over to catching duties around district time,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “He separated himself from everybody else. He just took over the game and was just positive back there. Telling the pitcher good job. Constantly communicating.”

In football, Faulkner started at quarterback as a freshmen, then evolved into the heart of the Cougars’ defense at middle linebacker. On the baseball field, he commanded the China Spring nine with the same kind of presence one would expect from a leader on the football field.

Faulkner was a force at the plate as well. During his senior season he batted .444 with 48 hits, including 16 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. He scored 46 runs and drove in 31. Lopez started him in the middle of the batting order this spring, but when Faulkner was hitting above .600 through the early part of the season, he was moved up to the No. 2 spot just to get more at-bats.

As the season progressed and the rest of the China Spring offense caught up to its leader, the Cougars proved to be one of the best teams in 4A.

China Spring avenged a third-round loss against Rusk last season by defeating the Eagles in the same round this year. That represented a major hurdle cleared for the Cougars.

“(Rusk) had that pitcher J.D. Thompson, the lefty going to Vanderbilt. Our junior year, that was the first time we saw overpowering speed like that,” Faulkner said. “Coach Lopez and Coach (Reggie) Patrick scheduled some high-caliber teams. We saw some really good pitchers and some really fast guys. It helped prepare us for that game. We’d been ready for it.”

The Cougars followed the win over Rusk with series sweeps of Orangefield and Carthage to earn a state tournament berth.

In the 4A semifinals, Faulkner stepped into the Disch-Falk Field batter’s box in one of those clutch situations — China Spring trailed Argyle, 2-1, in its last at-bat with the tying run on second base and two out. Eagles pitcher Evan Brandt threw a fantastic game that day, but his best pitch might have been one that got away. Brandt plunked Faulkner in the back with a 1-0 pitch and the China Spring senior had to trot down to first base with the tying run still at second.

“I was up there and I was thanking God that I had that opportunity to go and make something happen,” Faulkner said. “I got hit and I was upset because I really wanted to drive in that run and help our team and maybe get to the next game.”

Brandt induced a fly ball from the next Cougar in the lineup, ending the game and China Spring’s season. But it had been too good of a ride for Faulkner to feel anything but gratefulness.

“It was an awesome season,” Faulkner said. “We made it to the state semis. You never want to harp too much on a loss. I tried to enjoy it. That was my last game. I don’t want to be upset after my last game. I think we left it all out on the field and that was how it was supposed to happen. I wouldn’t take anything back.”

Newcomer of the Year: Riley Sustala, Abbott

That same day at Dell Diamond, the Abbott Panthers faced D’Hanis in the 1A semifinals. Like China Spring, Abbott’s run ended as the Cowboys claimed a lopsided win.

But the state semifinal result didn’t mark out how the Panthers got there. Abbott went 21-4-2 with the freshman Sustala playing a key role at shortstop and out of the bullpen.

By the time baseball season got here this school year, Sustala was well-versed in varsity competition as he played at a high level in football, basketball and track.

“To be honest with you, he’s a playmaker,” Abbott coach Kyle Crawford said. “At the root of it, that’s what he is in football, basketball, baseball. He runs the relays in track. He likes making plays. There are lots of ways to do that in the course of a baseball game.”

Sustala began his high school career by batting .439 with six doubles, five triples and two home runs. He stole 26 bases and racked up 48 runs while also batting in 33.

In other words, Sustala got on base a lot and caused problems for the opposing defense when he did.

“He’s fast, first of all,” Crawford said. “He’s such a smart baseball player. He’s run the bases a lot and he’s super aggressive, always looking to take an extra base. But he’s smart about it.”

Sustala also pitched effectively as he posted a 2-0 record and didn’t allow an earned run all season. He’s likely to have his name in the paper pretty often over the next three years as one of Abbott’s standouts in all sports.

But that doesn’t mean Crawford wants to mess with his role in baseball.

“He’s so dang good defensively that if you have an everyday shortstop of his caliber, we feel like we have a lot of guys that can throw strikes and throw to contact,” Crawford said. “It’s really nice for a coaching staff to have an everyday shortstop like that. At the same time, he’s got good velocity on the mound. We have to balance that.”

Coach of the Year: Doug Shanafelt, Valley Mills

Valley Mills’ baseball season developed differently from some of the other Central Texas powerhouses this spring. The Eagles flew under the radar despite being one of the area’s more recent participants in the state tournament.

A year after losing to Crawford in the playoffs and overshadowed by a Bosqueville team that went to state in 2021, Valley Mills was also playing for a new head coach as former assistant Shanafelt moved into the head coach’s chair.

Shanafelt said he took over as head coach because he wanted this year’s senior class to have a smooth transition, not necessarily because he thought they were a sure bet to be an awesome squad.

But it turned out to be the kind of blessed season that Shanafelt believed was ordained by God. He told reporters as much as they crowded around him at Dell Diamond, following the Eagles’ 4-2 win over Shiner in the 2A state championship game.

It was the culmination of a dream that began on Dec. 30.

“When we sat and talked that day, they all got input and then I tabulated what I thought our goals would be from that conversation,” Shanafelt said. “No fear, we were going to play by our five pillars. The last two were play at Dell Diamond and win your last game. Our goal was to win the state championship. We wanted a high goal that was going to be hard to reach. We accomplished all of them, which is rare to do for anybody.”

Valley Mills persevered despite being swept in district play by Bosqueville. The Eagles got their rematch with the Bulldogs and flipped the script in the regional final.

The Valley Mills players gave a signal in that series sweep against Bosqueville that they were a team of destiny.

“Bosqueville scored four runs on us in the second game in the first inning,” Shanafelt said. “There was not a blink of an eye. It was, ‘All right, we’ve got it. It’s early. Let’s go.’ It was never getting on each other or bad body language. Let’s go, let’s get some runs.”

The Eagles finished off a storybook season by defeating New Home and Shiner at the state tournament. That brought their record to 30-2-2 with the only setbacks coming in district play. Valley Mills was picked third in its district to start the season, which the Eagles used as a rallying point the entire way.

“I didn’t understand why we were picked third in our district,” Shanafelt said. “Nothing against anybody else. We always have a tough district. I kind of liked it and I was kind of like, ‘Huh, really?’ It was kind of the disrespect that I kind of liked. You can bring it up all year. We’re supposed to get third. Bosqueville is a really good team. We knew that, but so were we.”

First-team profiles

BRAYDEN FAULKNER

Sr, China Spring

Cougars leader behind the plate hit seven home runs, caught 253 of team’s 256 innings.

NIK SANDERS

Jr, La Vega

Star Pirate had a phenomenal year at the plate, posting 15 extra-base hits, including three triples and four homers.

TRACER LOPEZ

Sr, Cameron Yoe

Texas Tech signee was constantly on base with an eye-popping 61 hits and also walked 29 times.

HUNTER HENEXSON

Jr, Bosqueville

Bulldogs slugger had 14 extra-base hits, was stellar on the mound as well with 6-0 record, 62 K's.

TRACE NECESSARY

Sr, China Spring

Cougar shined in the playoffs, finished the season with 51 hits including 12 doubles and scored 40 runs.

RYNE ABEL

Sr, Lorena

Leopards’ fantastic two-way player went 9-0 on the mound with 76 K's, batted .446 with 37 runs scored.

GABE WATSON

Sr, Midway

Panther power hitter smacked eight home runs on his way to 11-6A Offensive MVP honor.

KALEB KULIGOWSKI

Sr, Valley Mills

State tournament standout fueled Eagles’ offense, consistently made highlight-reel plays in the field.

COOPER LAKE

Sr, Lorena

Leopard specialized in getting on base and causing havoc as he posted 10 stolen bases, scored 23 runs.

RJ MILLER

Sr, Reicher

Versatile player helped Cougars reach TAPPS state semifinals as he tallied 12 extra-base hits.

RILEY SUSTALA

Fr, Abbott

Panther was aggressive on the base paths, racking up 26 stolen bases and 48 runs in first varsity season.

JOHN YOUENS

Jr, Bosqueville

Bulldog got it done on the mound with 110 strikeouts and in the batter's box with four home runs.

KADEN CRAWFORD

Sr, Fairfield

Eagles ace surrendered just 26 hits, 12 runs all year, struck out 108, also batted .500 with 35 runs.

JEREMIAH ARNETT

Jr, Midway

Panthers' rising star rung up 71 K's against only nine walks all season, earned 11-6A Pitcher of the Year.

COOPER EWING

Sr, Valley Mills

State tournament MVP fought through leg cramps to earn wins in both Eagles state tourney victories.

KOLBY KILLOUGH

Sr, China Spring

Cougars ace struck out 121, added nine extra-base hits at the plate to lead team to state tournament.

THOMAS PEREZ

So, Valley Mills

Young hurler posted an 11-1 record and also batted .368 to help Eagles win the 2A state championship.

DOUG SHANAFELT

Coach, Valley Mills

Eagles' skipper notched his 250th win, guided Valley Mills to a state title in first season back as head coach.

2022 SUPER CENTEX BASEBALL TEAM

Player of Year: Brayden Faulkner, C, China Spring

Newcomer of Year: Riley Sustala, SS/P, Abbott

Coach of Year: Doug Shanafelt, Valley Mills

First Team

Pos Player Cl Avg RBIs School

C Brayden Faulkner Sr .444 31 China Spring

C Nik Sanders Jr .491 23 La Vega

IF Tracer Lopez Sr .540 30 Cameron Yoe

IF Hunter Henexson Jr .482 34 Bosqueville

IF Trace Necessary Sr .405 40 Chin Spring

IF Ryne Abel Sr .446 28 Lorena

OF Gabe Watson Sr .347 36 Midway

OF Kaleb Kuligowski Sr .444 33 Valley Mills

OF Cooper Lake Sr .418 24 Lorena

UT RJ Miller Sr .460 26 Reicher

IF/P Riley Sustala Fr .439 33 Abbott

Pos Player Cl W-L ERA School

P John Youens Jr 11-1 0.46 Bosqueville

P Kaden Crawford Sr 9-1 0.62 Fairfield

P Cooper Ewing Sr 11-1 1.97 Valley Mills

P Jeremiah Arnett Jr 9-2 1.37 Midway

P Kolby Killough Sr 8-3 1.52 China Spring

P Thomas Perez So 11-1 0.51 Valley Mills

Second Team

Pos Player Cl Avg RBIs School

C Caleb Carrizales Fr .457 27 Lorena

C Noah Pena Sr .427 29 Bosqueville

C Will Kazda Jr .434 30 Abbott

IF Landen Greene Jr .364 33 Cameron Yoe

IF Joe Mancinas Jr .462 22 Hillsboro

IF Eli McNair Sr .456 27 Valley Mills

IF Easton Hill So .464 28 Bosqueville

OF Jake Weaver Sr .351 21 Midway

OF Kolten Saulters Sr .431 22 Robinson

OF Bryce Tabor Sr .308 27 China Spring

UT Karsyn Johnson Jr .420 26 Abbott

Pos Player Cl W-L ERA School

P Justin Manning Jr 8-1 1.82 Axtell

P Jacob Estrada Sr 8-1 1.51 Belton

P Mason Peters Sr 7-1 1.43 Live Oak

P Brendon Aguirre Sr 9-3 3.00 Whitney

P Logan Flores So 10-1 1.67 Lake Belton

Honorable Mention

Preston Pustejobsky and Kyle Gerik, Abbott; Jayme Wooley, Brandon Klanika and Mason Posey, Axtell; Mason Ramm and Jackson Shirkey, Belton; Jayce Powers and Stephen Devorsky, Bosqueville; Ryan Host and Brannon McCall, Cameron Yoe; Brenan Daniel and Marcus Rosales, China Spring; Kade Bruce and Cash Bolgiano, Crawford; Cayden Mata, Gage Gordon and Parker Allman, Gatesville; Shelby Noppeney and River Milne, Hubbard; Adan Garcia, La Vega; Jackson Generals, Lorena; Trey Powell, Mart; Hunter Murphy, Keydren Majors, Brett Swift, Adriano Mendoza, Andres Venegas, Nathaniel Burns and Nathaniel Pina, Mexia; Daylon Kirks, Cayden Burch, Patrick Kilgore and Tyson Flaig, Midway; Ryder Hohhertz, Tucker Staton, Moody; TJ Bradley, Reicher; Cason Johnson, Kenneth Mclane and Elandis Taylor, Valley Mills; Boyd Estepp, Vanguard; Batsell Bates, Landon Campbell, Jacob Boggs, Hagan Pierce, Easton Paxton and Brett Lander, West; Cade Baker and Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney; Cash Perez and Ryken Lewis, Wortham.