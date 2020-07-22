Tough call: High school coaches react to shut-down order

Like Biles, Hyde pointed out that he will be at a competitive disadvantage when his team reaches district play. He stated specifically that the Pirates will play perennial-powerhouse Stephenville when the YellowJackets have played four more games and had 25 more days of practice than La Vega.

The UIL allows its members to hold summer strength and conditioning. During the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted school sports since March, it granted more skill specific workout time this summer beginning June 8. In response, area schools have taken the necessary steps to comply with health and safety guidelines given by the UIL at the beginning of June.

Because they had been putting in extra work to follow new safety rules, many were upset that the chance to start the season on time was taken out of their control by the county health authority on Tuesday.

“If kids and coaches are willing to assume the risks, you should be allowed to do that,” Coker said. “But there’s people that are smarter than me making that decision.”