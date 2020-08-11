Troy RB Hrbacek picks Sam Houston

Troy running back Zach Hrbacek spent all of last fall in a rush.

As a junior, he was the driving force of the Trojans’ 12-win regional finalist team. Hrbacek earned 2019 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for 2,746 yards and 56 touchdowns.

But he was also being patient. While many high school players start receiving college offers by their junior seasons, the Troy star had to wait for the recruiters to notice him.

The patience paid off.

On Sunday, Hrbacek chose Sam Houston State over about 10 other Football Championship Subdivision Division I offers. “Today was the day!” Hrbacek said in his commitment tweet.

“I had so many people telling me that I was going to go D-I,” Hrbacek said. “I kept a level head and kept working throughout the summer and they finally came.”

The Troy senior said he received the offer from Sam Houston in early July. He didn’t travel to Huntsville, but took a virtual tour of the campus and met with several members of the Bearkats coaching staff.