You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UIL Medical Advisory Committee to meet Friday
0 comments

UIL Medical Advisory Committee to meet Friday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The UIL’s Medical Advisory Committee will meet to discuss COVID-19 return to play protocols at 7 a.m. Friday via teleconference.

The meeting is open to the public, and will be available via the UIL’s MAC webpage or the UIL’s YouTube page. There is no physical location for the meeting, to ensure for social distancing.

High school football and volleyball teams in Classes 4A and under began practicing this week under the UIL’s current COVID-19 guidelines. The first regular season to get underway will be the volleyball season, which starts Monday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News