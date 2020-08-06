UIL Medical Advisory Committee to meet Friday

The UIL’s Medical Advisory Committee will meet to discuss COVID-19 return to play protocols at 7 a.m. Friday via teleconference.
The meeting is open to the public, and will be available via the UIL’s MAC webpage or the UIL’s YouTube page. There is no physical location for the meeting, to ensure for social distancing.
High school football and volleyball teams in Classes 4A and under began practicing this week under the UIL’s current COVID-19 guidelines. The first regular season to get underway will be the volleyball season, which starts Monday.
