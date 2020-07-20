UIL schools still waiting on fall sports announcement

University Interscholastic League athletic director Dr. Susan Elza spoke with the state’s high school athletic directors on Monday but didn’t give an update on the plans for fall sports.
Elza made a presentation during the Texas High School Coaches Association’s virtual coaching school, but multiple sources said she stated from the outset that a decision on the fall sports calendar wasn’t coming on Monday.
The THSCA annually holds a large coaching school, usually in one of the state’s major cities that is attended by thousands of coaches. Because of the response to COVID-19, the convention is taking place online this year.
Several Central Texas coach told the Trib last week that they were anticipating a possible announcement from the UIL on Monday.
TAPPS, the state’s largest governing body of private school athletics, announced on Friday that its members could begin practice Sept. 8 and the first week of the football season would be the week of Sept. 28.