Waco ISD promotes Smith to assistant AD chair

He said it was a tough decision to move from the field to the athletic director’s office, but one he believes will pay dividends.

“To have someone from South Waco in the AD’s office will help to put us all on the same playing field,” Smith said.

In Tuesday’s press release that announced Smith as the new assistant AD, Love described the timing of the promotion. The Waco High and University football programs have both been delayed in starting practice due to the UIL reconfiguring the schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions and Trojans will start practice on Sept. 7 and attempt to play a full regular season with the district campaign wrapping up in early December.

“It’s so important for our athletes to have consistency, especially during what will be an unconventional 2020 season,” Love said. “Rodney’s leadership always brings out the very best in our student-athletes, and I’m grateful that he’ll get to spend one more football season with his squad.”

After that, Smith will have a role in choosing his successor as the head of the University football team.

“There are some guys that I think would keep the program on an upward bound,” Smith said. “But they’ll have to interview for it when the time comes, and may the best man win.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.