Brice Cherry: Stars' run played out in a bubble of (unfortunate) silence

When you pour a soda over a cup of ice, a thousand little bubbles break out in a cheer for you.

When you pour the second-best (or maybe third-best) Dallas Stars season in history over a Cup of ice, the bubbles remain eerily silent. And that’s unfortunate.

A historic Stars season ended Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped Dallas, 2-0, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. It marked Dallas’s third trip to the NHL’s championship round since coming to Texas in 1993, and the first in 20 years. Though the Stars weren’t able to chug from Lord Stanley’s massive tumbler, they still have much to celebrate in 2020.

Yet it still feels like a missed opportunity for the Stars franchise. Not just because they were denied the title. Sure, that’ll stick in their craw for a long while, just as it does for every second-place finisher in every season. That’s a given. The real whiff for the franchise is the missed fan experience of the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals, and ultimately the jolt in attendance and interest that would have provided.

Hockey was never intended to be played in a vacuum. There are certain hard-and-fast rules in life. The book is ALWAYS better than the movie. The sequel is NEVER as good as the original. And hockey is DEFINITELY better in person.