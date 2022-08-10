Home-school options: Texas Wind's six-man move prompts formation of CenTex Outlaws

After nine years as an 11-man football team, Texas Wind is trying its hand as a six-man squad this fall.

While Texas Wind has high hopes for the season, its move to six-man football left a gap for those in the home-schooled community that wished to continue in the 11-man sphere. That gap, however, is being filled by a new group who call themselves the CenTex Outlaws.

With a roster of 22, made up of players who are either home-schooled or who attend private schools without a football program, Texas Wind head coach Grayson Brown said that the move just made more sense for the team.

“We don’t view it as moving down at all,” Brown said. “Six-man football has had a storied history in Texas. ... We think it’s going to allow our kids to compete and we just think it’s better. We think it’s what six-man football was created for.”

With several of Texas Wind’s teams earning success while competing in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations, including three basketball state titles, the organization’s board was excited to bring football into the fold. They hope to put the squad in a position to win a TAIAO championship within the next three seasons. According to Brown, the foundation has already been set.

“Our journey, our big, hairy, audacious goal is to win the state championship in three years or less,” Brown said. “We’re doing that through our culture, which stands for WIND, work hard to win every day in every play. We can’t get anywhere if we don’t do that. First, we want to answer to Jesus Christ in everything we do. We never want to be disrespectful and we don’t ever give up or make excuses.”

With a new level of football came other new opportunities, like spring drills.

“So our culture is attracting new talent and all types of returning kids from our program last year, and we’re super excited,” Brown said. “We had an outstanding spring football. It was Texas Wind’s first ever spring football. It went really, really well. ... We have some absolute talent on the defensive and offensive side of the ball this year and we expect our kids to soar. They’re going to be able to play one way. They’re not going to have to play both ways and we’re going to be like a normal high school football team where our athletes can focus in one area.”

Wind’s move left a void at the 11-man home-schooled level.

Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield expressed that he wanted to provide home-schooled kids the opportunity to continue playing 11-man football if they wanted. But it has not been without challenges, as the team is basically starting from the ground up.

“We basically did just start from scratch,” Westerfield said. “There’s been several (obstacles) — getting our 501C3, the nonprofit status. We applied for that I think it was October of last year and we still don’t have it. They’re so backed up.”

Even getting decked out in proper gear has proveN challenging.

‘There’s also some shortages on football helmets and that’s been a huge problem this year,” Westerfeld said. “We had 30 helmets ordered for our middle school team, but they’re not coming in until October and we ordered them back in December (of 2021). So we’re having to scrape together, you know, helmets for the kids from surrounding public schools and just anywhere we can. So those have been the two hardest struggles so far, as far as getting the team going.”

Both Texas Wind and the Outlaws are run by a network of volunteer coaches and operate without the budget that most public schools have to work with, mostly relying on donations and fund-raising. Originally Westerfield was only signed on as an assistant coach, but due to personal reasons the previous head coach had to make an exit from the program. With a little more flexibility in his day job, Westerfield was able to take over.

“We had a decent amount of kids signed on when the head coaching (position) came open and we’d promised the kids. We had all made promises that we’d have an 11-man football team,” Westerfield said. “The kids had been with us for month doing workouts and it was either I step up and do it or the program would have to shut down. We have other coaches, but they just don’t have the time to do the head coaching stuff.”

Even with the challenges, the Outlaws will have around 23 players on their middle school team and about 12 to 13 on varsity. Just enough. This year they’ll freelance games against other home-school teams and at least one public school.

“Obviously we want to win games, but we understand that, you know, it’s hard. It’s hard coming out the first year and have a winning record,” Westerfield said. “But I see huge potential in future years. We’re open to private schools, and we’ve been in contact with several of them.

“There’s several private schools around Waco that don’t have any sort of football program. And so kids are coming from those. And I mean, in the future years, I see us maxing out at you know, 30 kids on each team very easily.”