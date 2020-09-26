John Werner: Already missing Jayhawks' No. 1 fan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kristin Hoppa’s text appeared on my phone about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday asking if the Baylor-Kansas football game was still on for Saturday.

I assured her that all signs pointed toward them playing, and she replied that I’d better not get Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams sick, or else.

I told Kristin that I’d pass along her wishes to Baylor coach Dave Aranda to make sure Pooka gets through the game safely. This exchange was no surprise because I was used to getting texts from her on Jayhawks’ sports.

That’s the last text I’d ever receive from Kristin. She died at age 34 early Thursday morning due to complications from diabetes.

To say everybody at the Trib newsroom is grieving is an understatement. We’re all shocked and in complete disbelief that she won’t be with us anymore.

I really feel sympathy for her husband, Kirk Barrios, a sales account executive at KWKT-TV in Waco.

Kristin wasn’t just a great reporter on the police beat, she was the most lively person in the newsroom. Her robust and big-hearted personality made everybody smile.