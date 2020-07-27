John Werner: Sports bubbles might be best coronavirus solution

Baseball’s greatest experiment came in 1947 when Brooklyn Dodgers president Branch Rickey had the foresight and wisdom to sign Jackie Robinson to a major league contract.
That long overdue commitment to integrate African American players into the game made baseball better and more exciting for the generations that followed.
Major League Baseball’s next great experiment is unfolding right now.
How long can baseball stay open for business during a raging pandemic?
Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States in March, MLB postponed its season for nearly four months before the decision was made to play a shortened 60-game schedule. As last Friday’s opening games got underway, MLB announced that it would expand the playoffs from 10 to 16 teams.
Meanwhile everybody hoped that a coronavirus outbreak wouldn’t shut down the games.
But just four days into the season, the disease has already raised its ugly invisible head.
Following a coronavirus outbreak on the Miami Marlins’ roster, Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed. Since the Marlins opened the season with a series at Philadelphia, the Phillies’ game against the New York Yankees has also been postponed.
Almost as quickly as news of 11 Marlins players and two other club employees broke, doom and gloom ESPN commentators were spouting that the entire season could be shuttered soon.
That’s typical alarmist reaction that we’re hearing too much of since the pandemic hit.
Everybody knew there was the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak would affect teams, but there’s no reason to overreact with mass cancellations of games until positive cases spread league-wide.
What I would like to see is stricter quarantines of players.
It’s impossible to trace the move of every player off the field. But it wouldn’t be out of the question to set stricter rules prohibiting them from large gatherings or places that could be highly contagious.
Instead of playing in their home stadiums, maybe MLB should revisit the idea of playing all the games at spring training sites in Arizona. That would mean less travel for teams and would decrease the possibility of COVID-19 exposure.
The NBA has the right idea by restarting its season with games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.
But the NBA bubble still won’t stop everyone from the risk of virus infection.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was on an approved absence in Atlanta where he went to a gentleman’s club to allegedly pick up chicken wings. Though there have been no reports of him testing positive for the virus, he still has to quarantine for 10 days before he’s allowed to play.
You can bet that NFL and NCAA football programs are looking hard at how the coronavirus is affecting MLB and NBA teams.
Football players will likely be at higher risk of infection since it’s a greater contact sport.
Many college campuses are planning to reopen for the fall semester. Would it be feasible to quarantine NCAA athletes from their fellow students by having them take online classes like they did after the pandemic hit in the spring?
That might not be fair to the players, but it could decrease the chances of contacting the virus. It’s something Big 12 officials should take into consideration as they make an upcoming decision on whether teams will play nonconference games.
Meanwhile I’m going to enjoy every MLB game as long as the networks show them. I watched all three games between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies over the weekend, and have kept an eye on several other games.
Though fans aren’t yet allowed to attend games, it’s been fun to see the cardboard cutouts of fans in seats where real fans usually sit. My favorite has been an image of young Tom Hanks selling hot dogs at Oakland’s ballpark.
I don’t care if MLB teams have to replace positive COVID-19 players with rookies. Maybe the quality of the games won’t be up to MLB’s usual standards, but people need an outlet from constant depressing coronavirus news and sports is a great antidote.
