John Werner: Sports bubbles might be best coronavirus solution

Almost as quickly as news of 11 Marlins players and two other club employees broke, doom and gloom ESPN commentators were spouting that the entire season could be shuttered soon.

That’s typical alarmist reaction that we’re hearing too much of since the pandemic hit.

Everybody knew there was the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak would affect teams, but there’s no reason to overreact with mass cancellations of games until positive cases spread league-wide.

What I would like to see is stricter quarantines of players.

It’s impossible to trace the move of every player off the field. But it wouldn’t be out of the question to set stricter rules prohibiting them from large gatherings or places that could be highly contagious.

Instead of playing in their home stadiums, maybe MLB should revisit the idea of playing all the games at spring training sites in Arizona. That would mean less travel for teams and would decrease the possibility of COVID-19 exposure.

The NBA has the right idea by restarting its season with games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

But the NBA bubble still won’t stop everyone from the risk of virus infection.